Amarillo City Council will fine businesses who are found ignoring COVID-19 rules

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council decided today to start educating and then fining businesses who are not following COVID-19 rules.
The City of Amarillo moved forward today with a plan to fine businesses where people are found to be ignoring rules that are placed to calm the pandemic.
City Councilwoman Frieda Powell said the local healthcare system is on the brink.
Powell and all the other council members voted for the measures, except Elaine Hays who said she thought authorities now had the attention of a public that sometimes didn’t wear masks.
However, Councilman Eddy Sauer said in a crisis, you can’t wait to see if a wake-up call works.
The first step of enforcement would be environmental health inspectors counseling business owners. For a second offense, a city judge could order owners to pay up to $2,000 for things like customers not wearing masks or gathering in groups of more than 10 people.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.