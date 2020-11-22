WT Buffs football completes memorable 2020 season

The 2020 football season kicked off with their home-opener on Sept. 19 against Oklahoma Panhandle State University. West Texas defeated the Aggies 58-7 in their first game of the season. As the season progressed the Buffs began facing COVID-19 related issues that resulted in cancellations and players testing positive for the virus. WTAMU head coach Hunter Hughes was forced to play younger, less experienced players to take the field in place of starters who were unable to play due to positive tests or contact tracing.