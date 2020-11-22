TxDOT: Lighter holiday travel expected due to COVID-19 restrictions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - To minimize the impact on holiday travelers, there are no anticipated lane closures in the Amarillo area for the week of Nov. 22.
Traffic for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday is expected to be lighter due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For those who will be on the road next week, though, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) asks drivers to follow a few simple rules of the road:
- Obey all traffic laws
- Drive to conditions, particularly in inclement weather
- Be mindful of construction zones, even when workers are not present
- Pay attention – put phone away and limit distractions
- Click It or Ticket – buckle seatbelts – every rider, every time
- Left lane for passing only
- “Move Over or Slow Down” for emergency vehicles
- Never drink and drive
Drivers should also:
- Ensure vehicle is properly maintained.
- Stay tuned to local news, road closures, changing conditions and weather alerts.
- Check online highway conditions information at www.DriveTexas.org.
DriveTexas is mobile friendly and a great tool that offers real-time road conditions, traffic and weather feeds. Travelers also can call TxDOT’s highway conditions line at (800) 452-9292 for routing and trip-planning information.
Finally, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, TxDOT offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 25 – 27. A “Know Before You Go” report will not be issued for the week of Nov. 29. Instead, follow TxDOT Amarillo on Twitter for any possible lane closures and other important travel information.
