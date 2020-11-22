Cool Monday

It’s been a cloudy & cool day. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog & drizzle around. We may see some scattered showers after midnight otherwise it will be on the chilly side, lows will drop in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday looks like another day of cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 50s. Patchy fog & drizzle will be possible but it will also be quite breezy by late day. Winds may gust over 30mph.