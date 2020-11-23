Cloudy, Cool & Damp

Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog & drizzle around. We may see some scattered showers after midnight otherwise it will be on the chilly side, lows will drop in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday looks like another day of cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 50s. Patchy fog & drizzle will be possible but it will also be quite breezy by late day. Winds may gust over 30mph.
Looking ahead, we will experience several cold fronts. One potent cold front will come in the latter part of Tuesday, get ready for a pretty good temperature drop. Thanksgiving Day is looking solid with 60s but will likely get crashed by a strong cold front during the evening hours. As of right now, it looks like another weekend on the cooler side.