Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Nov. 22 Level Red: Use Extreme Caution

By KFDA Digital | November 22, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST - Updated November 22 at 5:16 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico has had a total of 4,018 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Curry County 2,835, Quay County 198, Roosevelt County 890, Union County 95.

There have been 34 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico in Curry County 16, Quay County 3, Roosevelt County 13, Union County 2.

The Oklahoma panhandle has had a total of 2,436 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Beaver County 164, Cimarron County 64, Texas County 2,208.

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle in Beaver County 1, and Texas County 11.

There are 6,555 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The latest report shows 521 new cases, 286 recoveries and 14 deaths.

The report shows seven deaths in Potter County and seven in Randall County.

The city will release their next report on Monday.

There are now 11,521 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 9,326 in Randall County.

14,037 people have recovered and 255 have died.

There are now 243 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 35.69 percent.

There are 30,092 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 690

Deaf Smith County: 1,641

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,171

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 449

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,527

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 11,521

Randall County: 9,326

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 265

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 20,748 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 523

Deaf Smith County: 1,488

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 599

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 324

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,333

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 8,395

Randall County: 5,642

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 175

There have also been 421 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 32

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 5

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 26

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 155

Randall County: 100

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 7

