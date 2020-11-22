Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Nov. 22 Level Red: Use Extreme Caution

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico has had a total of 4,018 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.
Cumulative case totals include Curry County 2,835, Quay County 198, Roosevelt County 890, Union County 95.
There have been 34 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico in Curry County 16, Quay County 3, Roosevelt County 13, Union County 2.
The Oklahoma panhandle has had a total of 2,436 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.
Cumulative case totals include Beaver County 164, Cimarron County 64, Texas County 2,208.
There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle in Beaver County 1, and Texas County 11.
There are 6,555 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The latest report shows 521 new cases, 286 recoveries and 14 deaths.
The report shows seven deaths in Potter County and seven in Randall County.
The city will release their next report on Monday.
There are now 11,521 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 9,326 in Randall County.
14,037 people have recovered and 255 have died.
There are now 243 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 35.69 percent.
There are 30,092 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 690
Deaf Smith County: 1,641
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,171
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 449
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,527
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 11,521
Randall County: 9,326
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 265
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 20,748 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 523
Deaf Smith County: 1,488
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 599
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 324
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,333
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 8,395
Randall County: 5,642
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 175
There have also been 421 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 32
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 5
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 26
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 155
Randall County: 100
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 7
