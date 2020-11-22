Amarillo police looking for endangered woman with dementia

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are asking the community for help locating Laurie Ann Robertson, a 61-year-old woman with dementia.
Robertson is 5′5 and approximately 120 pounds with black and gray hair.
She was last seen Sunday morning around two at her home near the 4400 block of Cline.
Robertson’s husband says he woke up at nine Sunday morning and she was missing.
It appears she is on foot and did not take a vehicle.
If you have any information on where Robertson may be, please contact the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.
