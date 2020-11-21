Cool Weekend

It’s been a cloudy & cool day. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly cloudy skies with showers possible after midnight. There may also be a few rumbles of thunder otherwise expect on & off drizzle. It also looks a bit chilly with lows in the lower 40s. Sunday looks chilly with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will be quite cloudy but if we see any clearing then it will be a bit warmer. We may see some light rain or drizzle in the morning otherwise it will be cloudy & damp much of the day.