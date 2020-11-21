Bushland Volleyball wins 3A State Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons traveled to Garland for the state 3A Championship on Saturday. Falcons head coach Jason Culpepper credited Goliad ahead of their championship match for being a tough team to compete against.
“They have some great middles over at Goliad, with a nice setter, and they mix it up a lot,” said Culpepper. “So we’ll have to play some really great defense.”
The Bushland Falcons swept the Goliad Tigers 3-0 to earn the State 3A Championship title.
The girls were in tears as they celebrated immediately after their winning point against the Tigers.
