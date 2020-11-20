31 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new recoverires in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | November 20, 2020 at 3:31 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 3:31 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 279 total active COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District’s report for today shows 31 new cases and 21 recoveries.

There are now 690 total positive cases in Dallam County, with 523 recoveries and eight deaths. That leaves 159 active cases in Dallam County.

There are now 449 total positive cases in Hartley County, with 324 recoveries and five deaths. That leaves 120 active cases in Hartley County.

There are 30,092 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 690

Deaf Smith County: 1,641

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,171

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 449

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,527

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 11,521

Randall County: 9,326

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 265

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 20,748 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 523

Deaf Smith County: 1,488

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 599

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 324

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,333

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 8,395

Randall County: 5,642

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 175

There have also been 421 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 32

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 5

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 26

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 155

Randall County: 100

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 142

Cimarron County: 56

Texas County: 2,108

There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 105

Cimarron: 42

Texas County: 1,893

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 11

There are 3,643 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,602

Quay County: 169

Roosevelt County: 793

Union County: 79

There have been 34 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 16

Quay County: 3

Roosevelt County: 13

Union County: 2

