31 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new recoverires in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 279 total active COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.
The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District’s report for today shows 31 new cases and 21 recoveries.
There are now 690 total positive cases in Dallam County, with 523 recoveries and eight deaths. That leaves 159 active cases in Dallam County.
There are now 449 total positive cases in Hartley County, with 324 recoveries and five deaths. That leaves 120 active cases in Hartley County.
There are 30,092 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 690
Deaf Smith County: 1,641
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,171
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 449
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,527
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 11,521
Randall County: 9,326
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 265
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 20,748 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 523
Deaf Smith County: 1,488
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 599
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 324
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,333
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 8,395
Randall County: 5,642
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 175
There have also been 421 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 32
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 5
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 26
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 155
Randall County: 100
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 142
Cimarron County: 56
Texas County: 2,108
There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 105
Cimarron: 42
Texas County: 1,893
There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 11
There are 3,643 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,602
Quay County: 169
Roosevelt County: 793
Union County: 79
There have been 34 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 16
Quay County: 3
Roosevelt County: 13
Union County: 2
