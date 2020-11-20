Giving back to health care workers risking it all working in COVID-19 units

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As COVID-19 continues to worsen in the Amarillo area, the community is coming together to show health care workers that all they are doing is not going unnoticed.
After talking with health care workers coming through his coffee shop, Craig Gualtiere says these workers who are sacrificing their health daily are asking for simple things such as gum and notepads.
“I was very curious, I kept on seeing these big buses moving in and out of the hospitals. Our state has been busing in nurses and health care workers from not only the state, but all over the country are coming here to help our community out with the huge amount of cases we have of COVID-19 in the hospitals,” said Craig Gualtiere, owner of Roasters and started operation give back to health care workers.
When Gualtiere discovered what was happening in his own backyard, he knew something needed to be done.
“I want the people that come here to help us to know that we recognize what they are doing in our community, so I started to thinking we need to do something for these people,” said Gualtiere.
With the goal to provide a care box for every employee working in the COVID-19 unit, others in the community began to get involved.
Snack Pak 4 Kids decided they could help by providing snacks to fill the boxes with.
“This is a totally separate idea that just says, how can we take what we do each and every single week and try something different that helps another audience, in this case it helps our health care workers,” said Dyron Howell, executive director, Snack Pak 4 Kids.
According to Howell, it is a small act compared to what these health care workers are sacrificing.
“I honestly think it’s the least we can do. I think they would prefer us to wear a mask and take the pandemic serious versus a care box, but I think it’s also important to let them know that we don’t take for granted what they do,” said Howell.
Gualtiere says this initiative to provide necessities and treats for every employee working in a COVID-19 unit could only be the beginning.
“I would definitely like to take care of maybe some of the regional hospitals that nobody thinks about, if it’s Hereford or Pampa. They’re working hard just like everybody else,” said Gualtiere.
These boxes plan to be delivered within the first week of December.
Gualtiere says what this initiative boils down to is funding and to continue to provide for health care workers they could use monetary donations.
He says to donate, you can get ahold of him through Roasters located on Georgia.
