Criminal Complaint: Man charged after $27,000 worth of meth found in hotel room
Humberto Lozano-Villa, arrested on drug trafficking charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
By Tamlyn Cochran | November 20, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 3:20 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man faces federal charges after police found around $27,000 worth of meth in a hotel room, according to a criminal complaint.

On Nov. 16, members of the Amarillo Police Narcotics Unit and DEA executed a search warrant at a hotel room near west I-40.

During the search of the room, the criminal complaint says police found 275 grams of meth located in a nightstand.

Police arrested Humberto Lozano-Villa on charges of trafficking narcotics.

During an interview with agents, the complaint says he admitted to trafficking the drugs.

