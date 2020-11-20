State health officials report 174 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 20, 2020 at 4:58 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 4:59 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 174 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

The report shows 104 new cases in Curry County, nine in Quay County, 50 in Roosevelt County and 11 in Union County.

Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 77,098 COVID-19 cases.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,325.

As of today, there are 808 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

28,139 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.

There are 3,816 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,705

Quay County: 178

Roosevelt County: 843

Union County: 90

There have been 34 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 16

Quay County: 3

Roosevelt County: 13

Union County: 2

There are 30,092 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 690

Deaf Smith County: 1,641

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,171

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 449

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,527

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 11,521

Randall County: 9,326

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 265

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 20,748 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 523

Deaf Smith County: 1,488

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 599

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 324

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,333

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 8,395

Randall County: 5,642

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 175

There have also been 421 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 32

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 5

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 26

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 155

Randall County: 100

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 142

Cimarron County: 56

Texas County: 2,108

There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 105

Cimarron: 42

Texas County: 1,893

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 11

