Cooling down, clouding up

An early morning cold front brought our temperatures a little closer to normal this morning after breaking heat records yesterday. For your Friday, expect highs to stay down in the mid-60s, with the warmest parts of the area reaching into the low-70s, but thankfully winds won’t be near as bad. Starting tonight, cloud cover will start to roll in courtesy of some incoming moisture to our area. This will help kick start showers Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front will fire everything off, and drop our temperatures into the 30s-40s.