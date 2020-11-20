Clovis Library closes to the public, now providing curbside services

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Due to an area public health order, Clovis-Carver Public Library has temporarily closed to the public.
The library will continue to operate through curbside services.
Guests can access the library’s online catalog and call the library at (575) 769-7840 to place items on hold.
The library will email or call guests when the items are ready for pick up.
Clovis-Carver To-Go hours:
Monday to Thursday - 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Friday - 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday - CLOSED
