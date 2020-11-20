City of Hereford reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, now at 121 active cases

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 20, 2020 at 10:04 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 10:04 AM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 121 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.

The City of Hereford reported 24 new cases today.

There are now 1,641 total confirmed cases, 1,488 recoveries and 32 deaths.

There are 29,542 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 671

Deaf Smith County: 1,641

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,171

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 439

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,527

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 11,286

Randall County: 9,040

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 265

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 20,443 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 511

Deaf Smith County: 1,488

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 599

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 315

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,333

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 8,266

Randall County: 5,485

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 175

There have also been 407 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 32

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 5

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 26

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 148

Randall County: 93

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 142

Cimarron County: 56

Texas County: 2,108

There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 105

Cimarron: 42

Texas County: 1,893

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 11

There are 3,643 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,602

Quay County: 169

Roosevelt County: 793

Union County: 79

There have been 34 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 16

Quay County: 3

Roosevelt County: 13

Union County: 2

