Amarillo Symphony cancels performance of Happy Holiday Pops 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony announced the cancellation of the live performance of Happy Holiday Pops.
The performance, originally scheduled for Dec. 19, has been cancelled due to the current health concerns and city’s restrictions on the facilities.
If you have purchased tickets, you can transfer the tickets to next year’s performance, make this year’s tickets a tax donation or receive a refund.
You are asked to call (806) 376-8782 or email the Symphony at info@amarillosymphony.org with your desired option.
If you do not respond with your desired option by Dec. 18, your ticket will be transferred to next year’s concert.
The Amarillo Symphony plans to provide digital content for Happy Holiday Pops and will contact patrons via email with more information.
The Amarillo Symphony says they remain confident that live concerts will return and that audience and musicians will be able to gather again to celebrate great music in the Texas Panhandle.
