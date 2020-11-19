Wheeler County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 8 recoveries, 1 death

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 72 active COVID-19 cases in Wheeler County.
Wheeler County Emergency Management reported seven new cases, eight recoveries and one death today.
There are now 253 total confirmed cases in Wheeler County, with 174 recoveries and seven deaths.
71 people are in home isolation and one person is in a medical facility.
There are 21 pending tests.
There are 29,024 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 657
Deaf Smith County: 1,617
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,146
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 433
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,527
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 11,052
Randall County: 8,837
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 253
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 19,990 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 508
Deaf Smith County: 1,488
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 599
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 311
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,333
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 8,044
Randall County: 5,264
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 174
There have also been 397 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 32
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 5
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 26
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 143
Randall County: 88
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 142
Cimarron County: 56
Texas County: 2,108
There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 105
Cimarron: 42
Texas County: 1,893
There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 11
There are 3,504 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,517
Quay County: 161
Roosevelt County: 768
Union County: 58
There have been 34 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 16
Quay County: 3
Roosevelt County: 13
Union County: 2
