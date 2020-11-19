The Salvation Army and other organizations working together for Thanksgiving luncheon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army is working with the City of Amarillo, Guyon Saunders Resource Center and the Amarillo Sod Poodles to provide a community-wide Thanksgiving meal.
The luncheon will take place at the Amarillo Civic Center on Thanksgiving Day from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
The meal is open to the public and will feature a traditional Thanksgiving menu.
The City of Amarillo and Salvation Army are asking for volunteers for setup, serving and cleaning. The setup will begin at 7:00 a.m. and cleanup will happen after the meal.
“This is a good chance for these organizations to come together and serve the community while creating a safe atmosphere and helping as many people as we can,” said Salvation Army Major Ernest Hull. “We are hoping that this can be an annual event where more organizations join our cause and celebrate the holidays with us in the future.”
The turkeys for the event have been donated by Tyson Foods Amarillo.
