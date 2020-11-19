Salvation Army Angel Tree to provide over 500 kids with winter necessities this holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Salvation Army Angel Trees have returned to the Westgate Mall and participating Walmart locations this year, and families across the Texas Panhandle have applied to the program to give their children both a loving Christmas and basic winter necessities.
“Well there’s been a lot of families that have lost their jobs (and) are falling on hard times, so we’ve seen a familiar trend with the angel tree this year but of course COVID might be the reason why some of these families are in need of assistance,” said Quintin Marquez, public relationships manager for The Salvation Army of Amarillo.
The Salvation Army saw a large increase of families from other cities in the panhandle applying to the program, as many have faced financial hardship in unique ways.
“I think there was 120 kids from Cactus, which we know there is a meatpacking plant there and meatpacking took a big hit during COVID,” explained Marquez.
Although Barbies and Lego sets may be on the top of kids lists, angel tree families need basic winter gear such as clothing, gloves and boots.
“We know if it was up to the kids, it would be nothing but toys, but since the parents do apply for the kids we know that every item on the tag will be something that is beneficial to the child come the cold weather season,” said Marquez.
The Angel Tree is helping over 1,500 kids this year from about 500 different families.
Every angel tag picked up stays in the Texas Panhandle, providing gifts and basic necessities to community members.
