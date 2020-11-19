The Panhandle Gives Kickoff celebration goes Live next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Foundation is kicking off this year’s Panhandle Gives Campaign next week.
The kickoff celebration will be through Facebook Live, featuring the Co-Founder and CEO of Giving Tuesday, Asha Curran.
The Panhandle Gives is an effort to raise awareness and funds for 150 area nonprofits that are struggling during this time.
You can participate in the kickoff event Monday morning at 9:00 a.m. on the Panhandle Gives Facebook Page.
