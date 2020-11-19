Outdoor heating equipment sales spike ahead of winter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -As the mercury starts to drop, social distancing remains the norm and indoor gatherings remain restricted or banned, grills and fire pits have become literally hot commodities.
“With the holidays coming up, homeowners are trying to have family get together but still be safe,” said Beau Gabert, general manager of Boyd’s Equipment. “They’re buying small fire pits that can out enough heat for people to be spread out yet still be together.”
Some local stores have seen an increase of 40 percent in fire pit sales compared to last year and consider COVID-19 the driving factor.
“Some people have gone as far as saying, I’m not taking my vacations and I’m going to do work in my patio,” said Randy Dryden, sales manager of Fireplace Center-Patio Shop.
Another item that has become popular, especially among restaurants is heat lamps.
“Propane heaters, the stand-up ones are not really available because all the restaurants in the world have gotten to them because of outdoor dining,” said Dyrden.
At a national level, retailers like, Lowe’s Home Depot and Amazon have also seen an increase in these types of heating equipment.
Some of the things firefighters want you to keep in mind if you purchase a gas fire pit is to not leave it on for long periods of time, turn it off when is not in use, place it on a stable platform, and keep pets and children at least three feet away.
