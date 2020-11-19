Officials: Woman wanted for aggravated robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a fugitive wanted for aggravated robbery.
Officials are asking for help locating 30-year-old Carmen Leeann Barrientez.
Barrientez is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Those with information on her location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
