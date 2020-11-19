20 new COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

CDC suggestions for celebrating the holidays safely
By Tamlyn Cochran | November 19, 2020 at 3:22 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 3:22 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 269 total active COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District’s report for today shows 20 new cases and nine recoveries.

There are now 671 total positive cases in Dallam County, with 513 recoveries and eight deaths. That leaves 150 active cases in Dallam County.

There are now 439 total positive cases in Hartley County, with 315 recoveries and five deaths. That leaves 119 active cases in Hartley County.

Report Card 11/19/20

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Thursday, November 19, 2020

There are 29,506 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 671

Deaf Smith County: 1,617

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,171

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 439

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,527

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 11,286

Randall County: 9,040

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 253

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 20,442 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 511

Deaf Smith County: 1,488

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 599

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 315

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,333

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 8,266

Randall County: 5,485

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 174

There have also been 407 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 32

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 5

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 26

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 148

Randall County: 93

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 142

Cimarron County: 56

Texas County: 2,108

There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 105

Cimarron: 42

Texas County: 1,893

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 11

There are 3,504 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,517

Quay County: 161

Roosevelt County: 768

Union County: 58

There have been 34 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 16

Quay County: 3

Roosevelt County: 13

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.