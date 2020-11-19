Maverick Boys & Girls Clubs to provide complete, to-go Thanksgiving meals to after school members

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Maverick Boys & Girls Clubs have made changes to their annual turkey day due to COVID-19.
Last year, the organization fed a complete Thanksgiving dinner to over 700 people.
Due to new safety precautions, the turkey dinner will be held to go this year.
The Maverick Boys and Girls Club will distribute dinner to members’ families enrolled at the club and their three school sites on Thursday and Friday.
Boxes will be packed according to family size and available for pickup at the Maverick Club, 1923 S. Lincoln.
The meal boxes include turkey and prepared sides like dressing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.
