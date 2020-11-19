The Hot & Cold of it

The windy and warm weather we saw yesterday just sets the stage for today. For your Thursday we’re tracking multiple heat records that could be broken as our daytime highs will reach into the lower-to-mid 80s across the area. Winds will also play a factor in our forecast as we’ll likely see speeds reaching towards 20-25 mph all day long. This has led to Red Flag Warnings issues for fire danger, especially off to the west.
Looking ahead however, a weak cold front arrives tonight, dropping our highs into the 60s for Friday, then starting Saturday night, we’ll see what could be the first of several days in a row with somewhat solid rain chances, with our best shot likely coming Sunday!