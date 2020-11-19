Frank Phillips College gifted $1.5 million endowment, announcing scholarship program for Dalhart HS students

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Frank Phillips College will have a new scholarship program for Dalhart High School students thanks to a recent endowment.
A $1.5 million endowed gift was established at the Amarillo Area Foundation by Dalhart residents, Louise and Gene Rahll.
The endowment is the lead gift for a new scholarship program.
The couple previously gifted $5 million to build the Frank Phillips College-Rahll Campus.
A statement from the Amarillo Area Foundation said their latest gift “solidifies their commitment to educate Dalhart’s youth and to build our community’s workforce.”
The scholarship program, which is still being refined, will be designed to help students attain a certificate or degree for living-wage jobs or build a base for a degree from a four-year university.
“The Dalhart community and Frank Phillips College are fortunate and grateful that the Rahlls have chosen education as the path to accomplish their mission,” Dr. Jud Hicks, president of the college.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.