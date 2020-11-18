Woman wanted by Randall County officials for abandoning or endangering a child

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials are searching for a woman who is wanted on a probation violation for endangering or abandoning a child.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Harleigh Renee Turner is wanted on a probation violation for abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence.
She is described as 5-foot-3, 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
If you know where she may be, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.
