Woman wanted by Randall County officials for abandoning or endangering a child
Harleigh Renee Turner, wanted on a probation violation for abandoning or endangering a child (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 18, 2020 at 10:02 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 10:02 AM

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials are searching for a woman who is wanted on a probation violation for endangering or abandoning a child.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Harleigh Renee Turner is wanted on a probation violation for abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence.

She is described as 5-foot-3, 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you know where she may be, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

