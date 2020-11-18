Wheeler County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 21 recoveries

CDC suggestions for celebrating the holidays safely
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 18, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 10:12 AM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 74 active cases of COVID-19 in Wheeler County.

Wheeler County Emergency Management reported 12 new cases and 21 recoveries today.

That brings the total cases to 246, with 166 recoveries and six deaths.

70 people are in home isolation and four are in a medical facility.

There are 23 pending tests.

Wheeler County 11/18
Wheeler County 11/18 (Source: Wheeler County Emergency Management)

There are 28,538 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 641

Deaf Smith County: 1,598

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,103

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 421

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,498

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 10,868

Randall County: 8,661

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 246

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 19,265 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 494

Deaf Smith County: 1,426

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 535

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 303

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,311

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 7,807

Randall County: 4,954

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 166

There have also been 388 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 32

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 5

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 25

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 137

Randall County: 87

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 6

There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 142

Cimarron County: 56

Texas County: 2,108

There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 105

Cimarron: 42

Texas County: 1,893

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 11

There are 3,394 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,428

Quay County: 156

Roosevelt County: 752

Union County: 58

There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 16

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 12

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.