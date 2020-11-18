Texas Oncology could expand to a new facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council approved a tax abatement agreement with McKesson, the parent company of Texas Oncology.
The company is considering building a new regional cancer treatment center, in addition to their current facility.
“Unfortunately cancer is part of our lives and they want to treat that regionally,” said Kevin Carter, president & CEO, Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
The center could bring in around $48,000 patients annually from Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas.
The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation has been asking the city to approve the agreement, they see it as an opportunity to showcase the city to those who come seeking treatment.
“We see it as the expansion of 27 new full-time jobs, averaging over $120,000 a year with those salaries and then we’re gonna’ also see an increase in the amount of people who come to our city, that’s staying in hotels that use our restaurants,” said Carter.
Under the city incentive guidelines, the 50,000 square foot project qualifies for a 60 percent tax saving for a six-year period.
“Potter county is taking the matter up on Monday,” said Carter. “The Panhandle Ground Water District actually took the item up today and approved the 60 percent for six year and then we’ll go to Amarillo College on December first at their boarder regions meeting and ask for it.”
The new facility could be located at Parkwest Corporate Development and Amarillo Boulevard.
