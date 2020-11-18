Panhandle Community Services will receive federal grant to house foster youth

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services will receive funding for foster youth housing thanks to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The grants are part of HUD’s Foster Youth to Independence Initiative, and funds will go to 235 former foster youth in the country.
PCS will receive $152,742 of the $230,121 dedicated to organizations in Texas.
“I am pleased to announce the Foster Youth to Independence Initiative has changed the lives of more than 1,000 young adults by helping them secure a place to call home,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “These young people are powerful change-agents, making contributions that will propel our Nation forward. This additional funding demonstrates our commitment to opening the door for former foster youth at risk of homelessness so they can unlock their full potential.”
The initiative began in June of 2019, and has since provided $8.6 million to 34 states and 107 Public Housing Authorities.
Funds are used to prevent or end homelessness among young adults under the age of 25 who are in or have recently left the foster care system.
