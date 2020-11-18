22 new COVID-19 cases, 64 new recoveries in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 537 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Gray County and the City of Pampa of 22 new cases.
This brings the total number of cases in Gray County to 1,146.
599 people have recovered and 10 have died.
The City of Pampa and Gray County fall under Service Area A. The number of hospitalized patients in Trauma service Area A exceeds 15 percent as a percentage of total hospital capacity.
As a result of these percentages, according to Governor Abbott’s Executive order GA-32, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries in all counties in Trauma Service Area A are required to return to a maximum 50 percent occupancy levels.
The order remains in place until such a time as Trauma Service Area A has seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is 15 percent or less.
There are 28,972 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 641
Deaf Smith County: 1,604
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,146
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 421
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,523
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 11,052
Randall County: 8,837
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 246
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 19,941 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 494
Deaf Smith County: 1,488
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 599
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 303
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,314
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 8,044
Randall County: 5,264
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 166
There have also been 395 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 32
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 5
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 25
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 143
Randall County: 88
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 6
There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 142
Cimarron County: 56
Texas County: 2,108
There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 105
Cimarron: 42
Texas County: 1,893
There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 11
There are 3,394 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,428
Quay County: 156
Roosevelt County: 752
Union County: 58
There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 16
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 12
Union County: 2
