6 new cases of COVID-19, 62 recoveries reported in Deaf Smith County

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) -The City of Hereford reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County today.
The city also reported 62 new recoveries, and no new deaths.
At this time, Deaf Smith County has 84 active cases of COVID-19.
There are 28,544 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 641
Deaf Smith County: 1,604
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,103
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 421
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,498
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 10,868
Randall County: 8,661
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 246
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 19,327 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 494
Deaf Smith County: 1,488
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 535
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 303
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,311
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 7,807
Randall County: 4,954
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 166
There have also been 388 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 32
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 5
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 25
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 137
Randall County: 87
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 6
There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 142
Cimarron County: 56
Texas County: 2,108
There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 105
Cimarron: 42
Texas County: 1,893
There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 11
There are 3,394 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,428
Quay County: 156
Roosevelt County: 752
Union County: 58
There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 16
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 12
Union County: 2
