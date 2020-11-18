‘I see them rising up to the challenge’: Amarillo organizations adjusting as citizenship test changes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The citizenship test will change starting December 1, affecting the undocumented and refugee communities found in Amarillo.
The new version of the test will require more specific answers, will have 28 more test bank questions, and will require double the number of questions answered correctly in order to pass.
“I know lots of adults that could not answer a lot of the questions in the test bank,”said Stephanie Rodarte-Suto, Refugee School Impact/Youth Mentoring Coordinator at Catholic Charities “So, it’s just a little more intense and it’s going to be more challenging in that it will require more confidence and absurdness from the individual taking the test.”
She says aside from preparing, confidence is important as these tests are always nerve wracking, because those taking them have a lot to lose if they don’t pass.
In Amarillo, there was a point, where the city took in more refugees per capital than any other city in Texas.
According to the latest data from the Pew Research Center, it is also home to around 15,000 undocumented immigrants.
Despite both communities benefiting from the services, it is important to note, refugees and those undocumented have very different paths to citizenship.
Currently the process on average for refugees is taking from nine to 11 months, which means that those who apply before December 1 will take the current test and those who apply after will take the new test.
The Amarillo Public Library has offered the courses to over 2,000 people in the past couple of years and is now adjusting to the changes.
“So, as an instructor now we have to teach both test because for the next nine to 15 months, we are going to have students who will be taking the old test and the new test so we want to cover all of our bases,” said Benjamin Wilting, instructor and digital services librarian at City of Amarillo Public Library
Due to the pandemic, they recently recorded the courses and made them available online, however now they are going to have to record new videos to address the changes to the test.
Wilting says the silver lining in all of this is that the old and new videos will be online and available 24/7 instead of people waiting for the courses to be offered throughout the year.
However, he notes the classes being online will make it harder to help students with the conversation portion of the test.
Rodarte-Suto also pointed that out, but says she is confident the community will rise above it.
“People that are part of our community, they are taking this test because they want to be a U.S citizen, they want to be a complete part of this community so making the test harder will provide challenges, but these are a resilient group of people so I think although it is harder and it will be more intimidating,” said Rodarte-Suto “I see them rising up to the challenge.”
If you could like help with the citizenship test you can reach out to the Amarillo Public library or Cassie Dodge with Catholic Charities at cdodge@cctxp.org
