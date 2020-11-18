Heat & Fire Danger

Our trend of higher than normal temperatures is looking to continue for today as we add in a few more things we’ll see as we get ready to wrap up the week. For today, expect a high near 80, with most places reaching into the upper-70s. Skies will be clear, however winds will play a major role in our forecast, as we’ll see sustained winds at about 20-25 mph, gusting to 35 at times. This, paired with the dry nature of our area has prompted some red flag warnings for fire danger, so make sure to practice smart fire safety.