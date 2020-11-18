Grocery stores are prepared for second toilet paper rush

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More people in our area are buying toilet paper along with their thanksgiving supplies, but grocery stores say they are prepared.
“I might never seen so much toilet paper in my life,” said a shopper at United, Verlin Belcher.
There have been customers pouring in grocery stores lately, and the staff thinks it’s due to New Mexico’s new shelter in place order.
“I think what happened in Clovis was just a response to the governor’s shelter in place order, people really not sure what that was going to mean and if stores were going to be able to open. If lines were going to be long, they were going in and buying large quantity buying, but even with that, we were able to meet the need and the shelves were fully stocked this morning,” said Nancy Sharp, communications manager for United Supermarkets.
Staff at Amarillo’s Target and United say they have seen more customers looking for toilet paper lately.
When this current rush came, there was enough toilet paper to stock the shelves compared to what they had earlier this year.
“I think some of that is reactionary, but I think those reactions happen quicker now,” said Trey Fundervurg, an Amarillo United store manager.
They’ve had to build a record inventory due to what happened during COVID-19 first wave.
“We’ve all had to look at doing things differently, as the pandemic has created conditions where we needed to respond differently,” said Sharp.
If you walk down the toilet paper isle at your local grocery store, you might notice a lot more of the same type of packaging.
This has been one-way grocery stores have been able to consistently provide toilet paper to customers.
By manufacturers limiting the number of varieties they produce, they’ve been able to ramp up production limiting down time and able to stock shelves at a quicker rate.
Sharp says where normally a manufacturer would have 12 varieties of toilet paper on shelves, there’s only about three, but at higher quantities.
“Between what were holding in inventory and the manufacturer being able to provide more product maybe with fewer varieties of of choice, they’ve been able to keep the supply chain more full,” said Sharp
Stores have also put a cap on how much toilet paper you can buy.
