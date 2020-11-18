Officials: Final personnel making good progress on containing Moore County fire

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are battling a grass fire in Moore County.
The National Weather Service says the fire is north of Lake Meredith in far eastern Moore County.
The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM says the fire is located near FM 3395 and FM 1913.
Crews are making good progress on containing the fire, and no roads are closed at this time.
The fire may impact travel routes from Sanford to Dumas, and drivers are asked to find an alternate route if possible.
Drivers are cautioned not to drive through the thick smoke.
