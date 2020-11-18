Civic Center shuts down, Amarillo Bulls to play games with no fans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Just a couple of weeks into the 2020-2021 season, the Amarillo Civic Center announced that “it is in the best interest of the community to shut down the Civic Center to patrons effective 11/27.”
The Amarillo Bulls will be allowed to continue their season, but fans will not be allowed inside the arena to spectate games.
As a result of the city’s decision, the Amarillo Bulls announced that they are rescheduling the first three games in December to later dates that will be announced in the coming weeks.
