Amarillo Public Health Director appointed to State of Texas Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Commissioner of Health appointed Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton to serve on a new State of Texas Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.
According to Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, Texas has convened a team of appointed external and internal subject-matter experts into the COVID-19 Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel to develop allocation strategies as recommendations to the Texas Commissioner of Health.
The panel is designed to develop and apply guiding principles in their recommendations. These could include equitable distribution across urban and rural communities and considerations of application of ACIP guidance for vulnerable populations.
