Amarillo CPS adoption event to unite 13 children with ‘no matter what’ families

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite the challenges of COVID-19, child protective services is holding seven virtual hearings Thursday, giving 13 kids what they call their “no matter what family.”
Matching children with new families was an obstacle this year.
Children who were not being adopted by relatives and close friends had to meet potential families over Zoom. CPS also had to conduct tours of homes and other check-ups virtually, but these virtual adjustments have made some aspects of adoption easier.
Amarillo CPS says this is due to the increased flexibility of court officials, judges and families.
“The courts have been remarkable in their flexibility and doing a lot of virtual adoptions. That is something we had not seen very much of in the past,” said Rachael Devreis, adoption supervisor for Amarillo CPS. “It’s been wonderful because these families and the kids have been able to achieve permanency and exit the foster care system at a [higher] rate.”
Virtual court hearings have also allowed families to join in on the celebration.
Many judges have YouTube channels, allowing relatives to watch families obtain permanency of the children from miles away.
“It’s open to the general public and you can observe the hearings. It’s wonderful because many of these families have relatives who live out of town and they can’t travel in for the celebration but they’re able to join in on the virtual hearing," said Devries.
Adoptive parent, Kim Hartman, says although she was bummed to not have a larger adoption celebration in person, the virtual hearings to officially adopt two girls she is fostering made the process easier.
Hartman has been a foster parent for four years and encourages everyone to consider adoption.
“When you see their smile, when you put them to bed at night and they feel secure... it’s heartwarming," said Hartman. “So many times I’ve [been asked] how I do it, and I think to myself, ‘how could I not do it?’”
Amarillo CPS will be holding their adoption day celebration outside on Nov. 19 at the Amarillo Art Institute.
The theme this year is superheroes, as CPS said anyone who is willing to give a child a “no matter what” family is a hero in a very special way.
