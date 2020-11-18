Amarillo COVID-19 report for Nov. 18 shows 360 new cases, 547 recoveries, 7 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 6,350 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of new cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 360 new cases, 547 recoveries and seven deaths.
The report shows six deaths in Potter County and one in Randall County.
There are now 11,052 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 8,837 in Randall County.
13,308 people have recovered and 231 have died.
There are now 298 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 35.82 percent.
There are 28,929 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 641
Deaf Smith County: 1,604
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,103
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 421
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,523
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 11,052
Randall County: 8,837
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 246
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 19,877 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 494
Deaf Smith County: 1,488
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 535
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 303
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,314
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 8,044
Randall County: 5,264
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 166
There have also been 395 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 32
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 5
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 25
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 143
Randall County: 88
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 6
There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 142
Cimarron County: 56
Texas County: 2,108
There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 105
Cimarron: 42
Texas County: 1,893
There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 11
There are 3,394 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,428
Quay County: 156
Roosevelt County: 752
Union County: 58
There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 16
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 12
Union County: 2
