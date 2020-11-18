Amarillo COVID-19 report for Nov. 18 shows 360 new cases, 547 recoveries, 7 deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 18, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 2:07 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 6,350 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 360 new cases, 547 recoveries and seven deaths.

The report shows six deaths in Potter County and one in Randall County.

There are now 11,052 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 8,837 in Randall County.

13,308 people have recovered and 231 have died.

There are now 298 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 35.82 percent.

Amarillo Update 11/18 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 28,929 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 641

Deaf Smith County: 1,604

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,103

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 421

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,523

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 11,052

Randall County: 8,837

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 246

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 19,877 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 494

Deaf Smith County: 1,488

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 535

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 303

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,314

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 8,044

Randall County: 5,264

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 166

There have also been 395 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 32

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 5

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 25

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 143

Randall County: 88

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 6

There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 142

Cimarron County: 56

Texas County: 2,108

There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 105

Cimarron: 42

Texas County: 1,893

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 11

There are 3,394 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,428

Quay County: 156

Roosevelt County: 752

Union County: 58

There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 16

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 12

Union County: 2

