Amarillo City Council voted to buy land and buildings in warehouse district

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council voted yesterday to spend about 5.5 million on buildings and land in the downtown warehouse district for what was to be a new site for City Hall.
They have noted the building’s age and the cost of renovating it as close to building a new one.
The council declined to approve debt for the purchase and instead will use cash reserves. They have not approved any construction.
The proposed new city hall was part of the $275,000,000 Civic Center plan voters rejected earlier this month.
