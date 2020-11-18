Amarillo area colleges prepared for Thanksgiving break and COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Moving classes that can be virtual online and enforcing masks are some of the ways West Texas A&M University and Amarillo college have been battling COVID-19.
These new ways are expected to help slow the spread of the virus not only on campus, but also in the community after Thanksgiving.
“Just based on what I saw in the spring semester, I decided that putting my classes online in the beginning of the fall semester would be the best fit,” said Beth Garcia, director of teacher preparation at West Texas A&M University.
At West Texas A&M University, professors have the choice to teach their classes online or in-person.
The decision of switching to online is becoming more popular with the Thanksgiving holiday approaching and cases rising.
“Given what we are seeing with the increase in cases currently, we will probably see a larger number than normal of faculty choosing to finish the semester online rather than return face to face,” said Todd Rasberry, vice president of philanthropy and external relations, West Texas A&M University.
Meaning many students at WT will leave for Thanksgiving break and not return until after the first of the year, taking the rest of their classes and finals at home.
Something also being seen at Amarillo College.
“Anytime you have a lot of students in the classroom you’re risking exposures. The fact that they’re not mixing here on campus, I do think that makes a difference in the community,” said Bob Austin, vice president of enrollment and management, Amarillo College.
For the past three weeks, Amarillo college has been offering lecture classes online, in hopes to slow the spread not only on campus, but also in the community.
“Hopefully what we’re doing is making a difference,” said Austin.
The community college has also enforced a mask policy which they say has been accepted by students without any issues.
“They’re putting on masks when they get out of their cars in the parking lot and wearing those masks all the way into the building and keeping those masks on,” said Austin.
West Texas A&M University says it will continue offering free COVID testing for students and is encouraging students to be tested before leaving for Thanksgiving break.
