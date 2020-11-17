WTAMU encouraging students to take COVID-19 test ahead of Thanksgiving

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M System is encouraging students at all 11 campuses to take COVID-19 tests before the holidays.
West Texas A&M University will hold its weekly mass testing ahead of Thanksgiving for all students, faculty and staff who want to take a COVID-19 test.
In an announcement today, Chancellor John Sharp said he wants to make sure families and communities of the System’s more than 150,000 students feel safe and can avoid any unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus that has seen a spike in cases across the country.
“Wt has offered weekly mass testing since July, and we will move the weekly testing date for students, faculty and staff to the Monday before Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Angela Spaulding, vice president of research and compliance and dean of the graduate school. “We appreciate the Chancellor’s leadership in making weekly testing possible at WT."
Students, faculty and staff will receive an email Nov. 18 allowing them to reserve a timeslot for a test on Nov. 23. The mouth-swab tests will be administered between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. in the parking lot of the First United Bank Center.
Students can also schedule their own test through WT’s Student Medical Services or from other off-campus sites. Faculty and staff can also access tests through their primary care physician so it can be paid for by insurance.
“The safety of our students and the WT community have been our top priority,” said WT President Dr. Walter Wendler. “We encourage our students, faculty and staff to continue following safety protocols on and off campus to help mitigate the spread of the virus.”
Additional test kits have been requested, and test results are expected within 30 hours.
If a student tests positive and wishes to remain on campus, they can stay in a residence hall set aside for quarantined students, and food services will provide them meals over the break.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.