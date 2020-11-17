State health officials report 95 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 95 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
The report shows 70 new cases in Curry County, three in Quay County, 19 in Roosevelt County and three in Union County.
The report also shows the death of a man in his 80′s from Curry County. He was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,264.
Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 67,559 COVID-19 cases.
As of today, there are 754 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
26,338 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.
There are 3,394 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,428
Quay County: 156
Roosevelt County: 752
Union County: 58
There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 16
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 12
Union County: 2
There are 28,525 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 641
Deaf Smith County: 1,598
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,103
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 421
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,498
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 10,868
Randall County: 8,661
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 233
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 19,244 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 494
Deaf Smith County: 1,426
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 535
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 303
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,311
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 7,807
Randall County: 4,954
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 145
There have also been 388 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 32
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 5
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 25
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 137
Randall County: 87
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 6
There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 142
Cimarron County: 56
Texas County: 2,108
There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 105
Cimarron: 42
Texas County: 1,893
There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 11
