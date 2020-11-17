Some AISD teams pausing activities due to COVID-19 for 2 weeks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some Amarillo ISD teams are pausing all activities for two weeks due to COVID-19.
According to AISD Athletic Director Brad Thiessen, the Caprock Football Program is pausing all activities for two weeks due to COVID-19. The team will forfeit the next two games vs. Lubbock Coronado on Nov. 20 and Palo Duro on Nov. 27.
They will resume workouts on Nov. 30.
The Amarillo High Girls Basketball Program is pausing all activities for two weeks due to COVID-19. They will cancel all games between now and Dec. 4.
They will resume workouts on Nov. 30.
