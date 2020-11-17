Snack Pak 4 Kids sees higher demand and fewer volunteers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since the pandemic, Snack Pak 4 Kids has seen its workload increase of over 40 percent, while the complete opposite happened for its volunteers.
“On a normal packing night here, we’ll have 200 to 250 volunteers," said Dyron Howell, executive director of Snap Bak 4 Kids. “We’ll do six thousand bags in 45 minutes so when COVID-19 hit, we were down to 10 volunteers.”
Although the nonprofit had to change its procedure, the mission remained the same.
“There’s been a lot of change for our kids but the one consistent thing that we’ve been committed to is given them that Snack Pak bag, each and every weekend for 35 straight weeks now,” said Howell.
With the holidays approaching, they’re working hard to complete 120 pallets before Christmas, each one with enough bags to feed 192 kids.
“Our kids are going to be out of school for an extended period of time, and so the demand is significantly higher right now, therefore we’re doing significantly more with fewer volunteers,” said Howell.
Larry Boyer and his wife have been volunteers for six years, he says COVID-19 has had a great impact inside and outside the warehouse.
“I had no idea that there was this much need in our community,” said Boyer.
The nonprofit is only allowing 20 or 21 people inside the warehouse due to safety precautions, resulting in Boyer and other volunteers having to adapt quickly.
“Now, instead of passing bags one to the other down the line, we’re each person walking the line," said Boyer. “I will tell you, I wore a fit band the one time and walking up and down the line, picking stuff out and putting it into the bags my fit band told me I climbed 47 flights of stairs that day.”
The nonprofit is now in need of delivery drivers so, if you have a pick-up truck, and an hour to volunteer get in contact with Snack Pak 4 Kids.
