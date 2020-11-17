Police searching for suspect in burglary of Austin Hose warehouse

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in the burglary of the Austin Hose warehouse.
Officers responded to an alarm at the warehouse, located near SW 49th Avenue and Canyon Drive, on Sunday.
The owner said they could see an unknown male inside via the security cameras, but the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
Officials said police discovered the suspect had fired off roads from a pistol inside the store and left with a small amount of items.
Those with information on the crime or the identity of the suspect are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
