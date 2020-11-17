Perspective: Why everyone should wear a mask

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Let me start with saying, you are important to me and to those around you. You all as a whole make up this wonderful community, we call home.
My home and your home are threatened right now, and it is getting worse.
Please don’t get political, don’t make this about censorship, rights or privilege. Please continue listening with an open mind and think about your own home.
If you have not had or don’t know anyone who has had or been impacted by COVID-19, consider yourself very blessed.
It is all around our community and our hospitals are maxed out. People have lost their lives and the lives of loved ones. Not everyone suffers from bad symptoms, I know, but consider this Perspective!
I will wear a mask, I will stay six feet away from others for a bit if it helps my home stay healthy. This won’t hurt me, and more importantly it won’t hurt you. I don’t want to be the reason for getting you or your family sick, and God forbid, someone die because of me.
Let’s all do what we would for our own family in our own home and stop fighting and spreading this disease.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.