Officials: Drone that went missing after search for auto burglary suspects has been found

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office said they have found the drone that went missing after an investigation early this morning.
Sheriff Brian Thomas said the drone was used to assist in locating auto burglary suspects at 2:00 a.m. this morning near the intersection of Hillside Road and Coulter Street.
After takeoff, something interfered with the drone and the operators lost control.
Officials said they attempted to keep up with the drone, which “flew by itself”, but lost sight of it.
At 8:33 a.m., Sheriff Thomas said the drone had been located.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.